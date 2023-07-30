|
30.07.2023 12:16:00
Alphabet's Growth Is Accelerating: Is It Time to Buy This Unstoppable Stock?
After falling 39% in 2022, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have been on a tear this year, up 46% (as of July 26). That performance leads the 35% gain of Nasdaq Composite index by a sizable margin. The tech giant's recently reported second-quarter financials definitely helped propel the stock price even higher. In fact, revenue growth for Alphabet is showing signs of accelerating, something shareholders are getting excited about after a notable slowdown last year. However, the stock is still 14% off its all-time high price. Is now the time for investors to buy this FAANG stock? Let's take a closer look at Alphabet. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!