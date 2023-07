Alphabet's Growth Is Accelerating: Is It Time to Buy This Unstoppable Stock?

After falling 39% in 2022, shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have been on a tear this year, up 46% (as of July 26). That performance leads the 35% gain of Nasdaq Composite index by a sizable margin. The tech giant's recently reported second-quarter financials definitely helped propel the stock price even higher. In fact, revenue growth for Alphabet is showing signs of accelerating, something shareholders are getting excited about after a notable slowdown last year. However, the stock is still 14% off its all-time high price. Is now the time for investors to buy this FAANG stock? Let's take a closer look at Alphabet. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel