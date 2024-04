Alphabet's Stock Was Up 10% in March. Are Investors too Late?

The stock market had a fairly bland month in March, with the broad S&P 500 index increasing about 2.3%. But, some companies, like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), had a much better March, with the stock rising 10%. With that kind of rally in mind, many might wonder if they're too late on the stock and should look elsewhere. While it would be nice to hop in a time machine to correct your investing mistakes, it's not possible. Still, I think there are enough positive signs for Alphabet that you can still confidently buy, even if the stock rose 10% in March.Entering March, Alphabet lagged behind many of its big tech peers. The stock traded for a valuation less than that of the S&P 500, which was suspect considering the business's quality.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel