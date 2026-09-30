Alphatec Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AP5V / ISIN: US02081G2012
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30.09.2026 18:28:01
Alphatec CEO Miles Patrick Purchases 115,000 Shares for $1 Million. Is the Medical Tech Stock Now a Buy?
Miles Patrick, the Chairman and CEO of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC), purchased ~115,000 shares of common stock on September 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.81); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026 market close ($8.84).
Alphatec Holdings is a specialized medical device manufacturer with approximately $815.1 million in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue, focused on advancing the surgical management of spinal conditions through innovative instrumentation and neuromonitoring solutions. The company operates with 913 employees and maintains a market capitalization of $1.3 billion, serving a substantial addressable market in the spine surgery sector. Alphatec's competitive positioning centers on its proprietary intraoperative neuromonitoring technology and integrated surgical access systems designed to enhance procedural safety and clinical outcomes.
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Nachrichten zu Alphatec Holdings Inc
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20.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Alphatec stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Alphatec legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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