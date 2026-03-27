Alphatec Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AP5V / ISIN: US02081G2012
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28.03.2026 00:47:32
Alphatec CFO Sells $986K in Stock With Shares Up 9% This Past Year. Here's What Investors Should Know
John Todd Koning, Chief Financial Officer of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), reported the direct sale of 79,789 shares for a transaction value of approximately $986,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($12.36); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close. (Value reflects trade-date close price, but the specific close price is not stated in the SEC Form 4 or accompanying tables.)Alphatec Holdings is a leading developer of advanced medical devices for spinal surgery, leveraging innovation to address complex spinal pathologies. The company’s strategy centers on expanding its differentiated product portfolio and enhancing procedural outcomes for surgeons and patients. With a focus on U.S. markets and a robust direct sales infrastructure, Alphatec aims to capture share in the rapidly evolving spine care segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Alphatec Holdings Inc
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23.02.26
|Ausblick: Alphatec stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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09.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Alphatec zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.10.25
|Ausblick: Alphatec präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)