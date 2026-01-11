Alphatec Holdings Aktie

Alphatec Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AP5V / ISIN: US02081G2012

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.01.2026 19:27:06

Alphatec Stock Up 126% as CEO Sells $2 Million in Shares -- Here's What Investors Should Know

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), executed an open-market sale of 100,000 shares on Monday for a total consideration of $2.1 million according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.01); post-transaction value based on Monday weighted average price ($21.01).Alphatec Holdings is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on advancing surgical solutions for spinal disorders. Through continuous innovation in device design and procedural integration, the company aims to improve patient outcomes and surgical efficiency in the spine market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphatec Holdings Inc

mehr Nachrichten