Alphatec Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2AP5V / ISIN: US02081G2012
|
11.01.2026 19:27:06
Alphatec Stock Up 126% as CEO Sells $2 Million in Shares -- Here's What Investors Should Know
Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC), executed an open-market sale of 100,000 shares on Monday for a total consideration of $2.1 million according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($21.01); post-transaction value based on Monday weighted average price ($21.01).Alphatec Holdings is a U.S.-based medical device company focused on advancing surgical solutions for spinal disorders. Through continuous innovation in device design and procedural integration, the company aims to improve patient outcomes and surgical efficiency in the spine market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphatec Holdings Inc
|
29.10.25
|Ausblick: Alphatec präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Alphatec vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)