Alphawave Welcomes Tony Chan Carusone as Chief Technology Officer

With over 20 years of research and industry experience in semiconductors, Carusone will drive the continuous innovation of the company’s leading silicon connectivity solutions enabling next generation technologies

LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphawave IP (LN:AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce Tony Chan Carusone as its Chief Technology Officer. Carusone has over 20 years of experience in both academic research, focused on integrated circuit design and communication technology, and business consulting, advising some of the largest technology companies in the world on their semiconductor technology strategy.



"Tony is the perfect fit to lead our technology strategy and accelerate product innovation as we solidify our market ??leadership with our best-in-class connectivity solutions," said Tony Pialis, CEO, president, and co-founder of Alphawave. "We have known each other since the early 2000s and he has been an advisor to Alphawave since 2021. He brings a tremendous amount of relevant industry experience as well as incredible academic expertise and achievements. His deep technical insight and knowledge will be critical in taking Alphawave’s solutions to the next level to continue to enable today’s – and tomorrow’s – most advanced technologies.”

Carusone has been a faculty member at the University of Toronto since completing his Ph.D. there in 2002. He’s been teaching and researching a variety of areas in integrated circuits and systems, such as chip-to-chip communication, optical transceivers, analog-to-digital conversion, and precise clock generation. Carusone has also served on the editorial boards and technical program committees of multiple leading journals and conferences on integrated circuit design, is an IEEE Fellow, and co-authored the most renowned textbooks in the field.

"Alphawave is fully aligned with my research of the last 20 years and it’s a natural fit for me to apply my expertise to solve some of the greatest challenges of semiconductors. I have known the founding team for decades and have been proud to be an advisor to the company since last year. As we need to transfer increasingly higher amounts of data in shorter amounts of time while using less power, Alphawave has created the most versatile and high-speed IP solutions that serve a wide variety of different customers and industries – and defy conventional wisdom and perceived limits of the industry,” said Tony Chan Carusone. "Alphawave is a truly visionary company with a strong leadership team. I have the unique opportunity to not only be part of building the industry's leading connectivity solutions but also to foster a great culture of innovation that brings together top researchers and developers.”

About Alphawave IP

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

