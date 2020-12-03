CHELMSFORD, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Environmental, as part of its future growth and operation strategy, welcomes industry veteran, Vera Quick as Operations Manager. With more than a decade of regional and national environmental specialty and demolition operations knowledge, Vera brings her wealth of experience within residential, commercial, and government projects to support Alpine Environmental's goals.

As a graduate of ABC's FLiC and a frequent speaker at industry events highlighting leadership and problem solving, Vera is well known and respected for her commitment as well as her vast skill set. She will be working closely with Alpine Environmental leadership to hone operational proficiencies and incorporate processes to accommodate growth in the commercial and government space.

Founded almost 30 years ago in 1991, Alpine Environmental is a forerunner in the Environmental Specialty Contracting field. Located in Chelmsford, Mass, Alpine emphasizes customized services for each individual client. With services that cover Abatement and Remediation to period restoration and painting, Alpine serves the public and private sectors through general contractors, government agencies, schools, churches, homeowners, and landlords throughout the New England region.

To learn more about Alpine, visit alpine-environmental.com.

Alpine Environmental Contact:

Kristen Peik | Marketing Manager

O: 877-527-4040

E: kpeik@alpine-environmental.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-environmental-focuses-on-growth-and-operation-strategy-with-the-on-board-of-vera-quick-301186022.html

SOURCE Alpine Environmental, Inc.