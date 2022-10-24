|
Alpine Immune Sciences Terminates Enrollment In Davoceticept Studies
(RTTNews) - Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN) announced the company has voluntarily terminated enrollment in both clinical studies involving davoceticept, including the NEON-1 study of davoceticept as monotherapy and the NEON-2 study of davoceticept in combination with pembrolizumab. The decision was made after the company was notified of a second death in the NEON-2 study, attributed to cardiogenic shock.
The company plans to focus its development resources primarily on ALPN-303, a dual BAFF/APRIL B cell cytokine inhibitor in development for multiple autoantibody-related inflammatory diseases, as well as acazicolcept, a dual CD28/ICOS inhibitor in development for systemic lupus erythematosus in collaboration with AbbVie.
Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences are down 7% in pre-market trade on Monday.
