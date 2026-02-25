Q4 Aktie
WKN DE: A3DLU3 / ISIN: CA74738R1047
|
26.02.2026 00:05:31
Alpine Loads Up on Air Lease With 1.07 million Shares Bought in Q4
According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 5, 2026, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought 1,070,853 additional shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL)in the fourth quarter, bringing its total stake to 1,118,656 shares as of Dec. 31, 2025. The estimated value of the trade is $68.37 million, calculated using the average closing price for the fourth quarter. The quarter-end position value increased by $68.81 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price movement.Air Lease Corporation operates at scale as a leading aircraft lessor, managing a fleet of hundreds of modern commercial jets and serving a global client base.Alpine’s purchase of Air Lease shares in the fourth quarter catapulted the stock from just 0.18% of the fund’s total assets under management to 4.78% of AUM. Air Lease shares currently trade around their recent high of $76.33 as of Feb. 25, having experienced a huge share price surge in August last year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Q4 Inc Registered Shs Unitary
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.