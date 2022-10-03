Alpine Power Systems Acquires Evergreen Industrial Batteries

CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Power Systems, the nationwide leader in premier motive power, telecom, and critical power solutions, announced today that they have acquired the assets of Evergreen Industrial Batteries. The acquisition was made to further strengthen Alpine's already industry-leading certified pre-owned and rental forklift battery and charger program. This is Alpine's 24th acquisition under their current ownership.

Alpine will be bringing the entire talented Evergreen Team on board to further build out their nationwide model. The acquisition of Evergreen's assets includes their vast battery and charger inventory, a 29,000 SF corporate facility, vehicles, tooling, equipment, and more.

Evergreen Industrial Batteries was founded in Cleveland, OH in 2010. Since then, they have grown into a nationwide operation that has served customers coast-to-coast with premium refurbished and rental battery and charger solutions. Evergreen has done a lot to serve the local Cleveland community, with a long-standing history of monetary and service contributions to the City Mission, Breakthrough Charter Schools, and Esperanza.

Bob Rowland, Evergreen's Founder says, "Evergreen is excited to partner with Alpine Power Systems. Alpine carries the same values and passions that made Evergreen successful for more than a decade. I am confident that we will keep the same high level of dedication and commitment that we've provided to our customers. We believe this partnership will help us better serve customers nationwide with facilities across the country and an unequaled breadth of inventory."

Pablo Guevara, Evergreen's Chief Executive Officer says, "We are very excited about the possibilities this partnership will create for all our team members. Guided by our values and passion to serve all our stakeholders, we look forward to continuing to grow alongside the Alpine Power Systems Team".

Sean Davis, Alpine's Executive Vice President of Sales says, "The acquisition was strategically made to help fuel the growth of one of our fastest growing business units. The Evergreen purchase solidifies us as the leading provider of certified pre-owned and rental forklift battery and charger solutions nationwide, with the largest inventory in the industry, bar none. The Alpine Team thrives on momentum, so stay tuned for more to come."

Adam Cecil, Alpine's Vice President of Motive Power Sales says "Joining forces with Evergreen was a great strategic fit, as the cultural similarities and synergies between our groups were seen from the get-go. Evergreen's team members have the same passion for quality products and customer service as we do. I look forward to working alongside our new team members in providing the best certified pre-owned and rental solutions the material handling industry has to offer."

About Alpine Power Systems

Alpine Power Systems, established in 1963, is an independent B2B global solution provider specializing in critical power, telecom, cable, and motive power solutions. Alpine has expanded operations to become one of the largest independent organizations in our industry. Alpine is a dynamic and growing family business supplying numerous Fortune 1000 companies. Alpine Power Systems is ISO 9001 Quality, ISO 14001 Environmental, & ISO 45001 Health & Safety Certified.

