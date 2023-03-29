Already More than 20,000 Customers Signed Up for Switch™, Quadient's Secure Online Mail Platform for Small Businesses

Paris, March 29, 2023



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces the growth of its digital mail business, supported by Switch™, a cloud-based platform for sending business mail online, replacing traditional document printing and mailing processes, as well as saving valuable time.

Quadient continuously invests in mail management solutions for businesses of all sizes, leveraging innovation and digital solutions to enable compliancy, security, productivity and tracking of mail processes. Designed to help small businesses adopt new strategies for their transactional and marketing communications, Switch is a flexible, secure, and cost-effective service to optimize mail and package processing.

More than 20,000 customers have already signed up at switchmail.com, an online mailing service that allows users to upload documents from a computer or mobile device, verify addresses, choose printing and mailing options, and track the entire automated mail process, all from a single platform.

"At Quadient, we constantly innovate to meet the evolving needs of our clients, leveraging our long-time experience providing solutions for businesses small and large,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail-Related Solutions at Quadient. "Thanks to a simple user interface and seamless API integration, Switch is the ideal online solution for small mailers to securely process their critical mail and packages more efficiently. Additionally, Switch is a great alternative to PC postage because it removes the chore of having to manage paper, envelopes and postage.”

With Switch, there are no subscriptions or long-term agreements required. Small businesses can send many letters at once to multiple recipients with Switch’s batch mail feature. Additionally, Switch offers API and Zapier integration to simplify and automate business mail at scale and to connect to popular third-party business applications. To learn more, visit switchmail.com.

For more information on how Quadient helps businesses of all sizes improve their mail and parcel sending and receiving processes, visit mail.quadient.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

