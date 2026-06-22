Nebius Aktie
WKN DE: A1JGSL / ISIN: NL0009805522
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22.06.2026 20:50:36
Already Up Around 240% This Year, Is It Too Late to Buy Nebius Stock?
Buying a stock in the midst of a red-hot rally can be risky because it may eventually run out of steam. It's particularly concerning when the valuation has already gotten out of control and no longer has a grounding in fundamentals.That's the scenario that investors find themselves in with Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS). The tech stock is up around 240% this year. It's generated incredible growth, attracted an investment from Nvidia, and still offers attractive long-term opportunities, but there's no denying the stock has become expensive.Is the stock still a good buy right now, or are you better off just putting Nebius on your watch list?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nebius
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10:04
|RTS-Wert Nebius-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nebius von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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18.06.26
|Nebius-Aktie steigt in NASDAQ 100 auf - KI-Rally treibt Aktie auf Rekordniveau (finanzen.at)
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16.06.26
|Nebius completes acquisition of Eigen AI (EQS Group)
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15.06.26