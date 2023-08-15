Alside® Introduces Innovative High-Performance Insulated Glass Packages for Windows

Cost-Effective Solution Meets ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient Criteria For Federal Tax Credits

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alside®, a leading manufacturer and distributor of exterior building products, launches ClimaTech® PriME, a family of high-performance insulated glass packages to its replacement window product portfolio. ENERGY STAR® has recognized it as meeting the criteria for the Most Efficient designation on select Alside vinyl windows and patio doors. This achievement not only underscores Alside's commitment to offering energy-efficient products, but it also provides homeowners the opportunity to possibly benefit from valuable federal tax credits*.

"With ClimaTech PriME high-performance insulated glass packages, homeowners can combine energy savings, environmental responsibility and financial benefits," said Adam Copel, Windows Business Director for Alside. "By making the choice to upgrade their windows with this innovative glass package, homeowners are investing in a more sustainable and energy-efficient future."

Now offered on Mezzo® and Fairfield 80 Series windows, homeowners can significantly reduce their home's energy consumption and lower their utility bills while potentially qualifying for valuable tax credits. ClimaTech PriME meets the energy-efficiency performance requirements for all four climate zones of the country.

Survey Says

Alside recently commissioned a national survey**, conducted online by The Harris Poll®, to learn valuable insights into the window purchasing experience and found enhancing energy efficiency was the top reason house/apartment/condo owners would consider replacing windows. With ClimaTech PriME, homeowners have a new product option to help reduce energy costs and possibly be eligible for tax credits as part of the government's efforts to incentivize energy-efficient upgrades in homes under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Under the program, most homeowners are eligible to claim 30% of window product costs, up to $600 per year, provided the replacement window performance meets ENERGY STAR Most Efficient requirements. Additionally, homeowners can utilize ClimaTech PriME technology on sliding glass doors to potentially earn incremental tax credits of $250 per door (up to $500 per year).

A Closer Look

According to the National Fenestration Rating Council, the average American household spends $1,500 to $2,500 annually on energy bills, and up to 45% of that cost is for heating and cooling, depending on climate zone. Choosing high-performance windows can help save homeowners money. ClimaTech PriME features a hermetically sealed triple-pane insulated glass unit that provides a powerful energy-efficient design with three panes of glass, three surfaces of Low-E (low-emissivity) technology, two spaces of argon gas fill and two warm-edge spacers.

Cost-Advantage: Argon Gas

ClimaTech PriME uses argon gas between the panes of glass—a more cost-effective solution compared to krypton gas typically used to achieve ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certification. The lower relative cost of ClimaTech PriME may help provide a higher return on investment for homeowners.

For more information on ClimaTech PriME and Alside's window solutions, visit www.alside.com.

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leader in exterior building products for residential and commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Established in 1947, Alside distributes a variety of windows, siding and metal building products throughout its more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

*For tax credit information, visit www.energystar.gov. The information provided is for informational purposes only and not intended to substitute for expert advice from a professional tax/financial planner or the Internal Revenue Service.

**Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside from June 8-12, 2023, among 1,329 U.S. house/condo/apartment owners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + /- 3.1 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan DiMauro at SDiMauro@associatedmaterials.com.

