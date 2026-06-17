ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

ALSO Accelerates Adoption of Agentic AI Across Europe - AI Elite Partner Program to launch in summer



17.06.2026 / 06:58 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 17 June 2026 PRESS RELEASE







ALSO Accelerates Adoption of Agentic AI Across Europe

AI Elite Partner Program to launch in summer

Europe’s AI market is entering a phase of rapid expansion, with AI spending expected to reach USD 144 billion by 2028, according to IDC. To help channel partners capture this opportunity, ALSO has become a trusted AI marketplace for the European channel. The offering includes a curated catalog of agentic AI building blocks from an increasing number of leading vendors, combining proven AI tools, AI-ready infrastructure, AI PCs, cybersecurity, vertical AI applications, and partner enablement into a scalable recurring-revenue platform. It also includes AI solutions successfully deployed within ALSO’s own operations, allowing partners and customers to benefit from proven real-world use cases.

To accelerate adoption, the company is launching its AI Elite Partner Program to equip more than 140,000 resellers across more than 30 European countries with the capabilities to turn AI demand into practical customer solutions. Building on this foundation, ALSO has already delivered more than 1,000 training sessions and trained over 30,000 participants. Full platform functionality is scheduled to go live by August 2026.

As companies move from experimenting with AI to deploying AI agents that act within business processes, four questions become critical:

Execution quality : how to ensure reliable outcomes and governance

: how to ensure reliable outcomes and governance Cost control : how to manage usage and compute economics

: how to manage usage and compute economics Data access : which data agents can access and under what policies

: which data agents can access and under what policies Deployment model: where AI workloads should run – locally or in the cloud

ALSO’s approach is designed to help partners answer these questions and enable tailored solutions for individual customer requirements. Sensitive and routine tasks can run locally on the customer’s own device or infrastructure, while tasks requiring external AI can be routed to the cloud. This helps customers protect confidential data, manage cost, and deploy AI agents with the appropriate balance of performance, security, and control.

Jan Bogdanovich, Chief Technology Officer of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "Major technology shifts need competent partners who enable adoption – that has always been the channel's job, and it is no different with agentic AI. The companies that will benefit most from AI won't be the ones with the most agents, but the ones who learn and adapt to new technology fastest without losing control. Our AI Elite Partner Program gives our resellers the expertise, tools, and ecosystem they need to turn AI opportunities into real customer outcomes."

Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

Email: kilian.maier@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.