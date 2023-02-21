ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ALSO continues successful track record



Emmen, Switzerland, 21 February 2023



EBITDA + 8.9% (280 million euros)

ROCE above 20% (22.4%)

Liquidity 479 million euros

This excellent result has enabled the company to invest in new growth areas and increased efficiency, its share buyback program, and the repayment of an additional 70 million euros in liabilities. A positive one-off effect ALSO contributed to the good yield.

Gross profit grew by 30 to 716 million euros. In particular, the further expansion of the cloud business to 716 million euros (+66%) contributed to this.

For the eleventh time in a row, the Board of Directors proposes an increase in the dividend to the shareholders. The distribution is suggested to amount to CHF 4.60 per share.

The increasing speed and intensity of changes lead to an expansion of the range of the forecast. For 2023, ALSO is aiming for EBITDA of between 265 and 305 million euros and ROCE of over 20%. Mid-term targets are EBITDA of 330 to 420 million euros and ROCE of over 20%.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), summarises: The cloud-based as-a-service business and digital platforms are gaining more and more momentum. The Solutions segment is growing too, as IT services are becoming increasingly important in times of scarce resources. Through the ALSO ecosystem, our excellent position in the cloud business, and our digital platforms, we can optimally support the resellers in both developing their business and serving the demand of end customers. By increasing operational excellence, further accelerating growth and through Buy & Build, we have set the course for ALSO's future profitable growth.

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1 500 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from supply to recycling from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information at: https: //also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

