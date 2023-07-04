ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Emmen, Switzerland, 4 July 2023 PRESS RELEASE

ALSO continues to drive Operational Excellence

The development of a pan-European network is part of the company's effort to constantly improve processes with the aim of optimizing costs and capital employed. ALSO's system leadership in IT, achieved through the harmonization and development of ERP, WMS, BI, CRM, Webshop, and Cloud, as well as acquisitions, the construction of a new warehouse in Warsaw, and investments in Soest are important milestones in achieving these goals.

The comprehensive system enables regionalization and a more intelligent use of the resources deployed. For this reason, the technology provider plans not to renew the contracts for one of the German warehouses and an office building, which expire in 2024. Customers would be supplied via other domestic locations as well as from neighboring European countries. Two smaller office properties could allow the introduction of a contemporary and flexible utilization concept.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) affirms: Continuously increasing operational excellence, the acceleration of growth, and Buy and Build are part of our strategy and key levers in the continuation of ALSO's success.





Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via partners. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1450 product categories. Cloud offerings range from the provisioning of As-a-Service-based IT to digital platforms like IoT, AI, virtualisation, and cybersecurity. ALSO experts support channel partners in the development of hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information visit: https://also.com.

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.