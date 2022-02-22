ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

ALSO exceeds guidance. Net profit increased by 19% (154 million euros)



Emmen, Switzerland, 22. February 2022 PRESS RELEASE



ALSO exceeds guidance

Net profit increased by 19% (154 million euros)

- EBITDA up 13% (257 million euros)

- ROCE over 26% (21% yoy)

- Cash balance 617 million euros (+28%)

- Medium-term targets increased

These results were achieved with net sales of 12.4 compared to 11.9 billion euros in 2020 almost entirely through organic growth. A significant contribution was made by the performance in Solutions and Service, especially in Q4.

In view of this positive overall development, the Board of Directors proposes to the shareholders an increase in the dividend with a payout of CHF 4.30 per share.

For 2022, ALSO is targeting an increase in EBITDA to between 275 and 295 million euros and reach a ROCE of over 20%. Key activities to achieve this are:

- Acceleration of growth

- M&A in new regions and additional technologies

- Expansion of additional capabilities in Solutions and Service

- Further development of operational excellence

For this reason, the company is raising its medium-term targets to an EBITDA of between 330 and 420 million euros and a ROCE of over 20%.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN), summarises: "In recent years, ALSO has continuously invested in digital platforms, scalable business models and digital management tools. This has given us the foundation to leverage the intensity and speed of change to further develop sustainable profitable growth with our execution-oriented strategy."



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.



About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.



