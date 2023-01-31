ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

ALSO Holding AG: ESG Report 2022 published



31.01.2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 31 January 2023 PRESS RELEASE

ALSO Holding AG:

ESG Report 2022 Published

For the second time after 2020, the company has published a comprehensive ESG report, having previously disclosed its sustainable performance as part of the Annual Report. The report is based on the framework of the Global Reporting Initiative and the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN. Following the 2021 figures update, this report ALSO transparently documents the technology providers sustainable commitment far beyond the legal requirements.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): We have received important impetus from the members of our ESG Committee, which was added to the Articles of Incorporation in 2022. I am pleased that we have managed to convince renowned experts from amoung our stakeholders and academia to support us in this important area.

The ESG report is available for download at www.also.com.

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from supply to recycling from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information at: https: //also.com.

The Droege Group

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm, fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes with the aim of increasing enterprise value. The Droege Group combines its family business structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle "Implementation - by every trick in the book", the group is one of the pioneers of implementation-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group's entrepreneurial platforms are aligned with long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines corporate development. The Droege Group has thus successfully positioned itself in the national and international market and is operationally active with its entrepreneurial platforms in 30 countries. More at: https://droege-group.com