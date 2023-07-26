ALSO Holding AG once again delivers convincing results: ADJUSTED EBITDA 116 MILLION EUROS (+6.4%) ++ ROCE 30% (+113.8%) ++ CASH 612 MILLION EUROS (+713.4%) ++ TARGETS CONFIRMED

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Emmen, Switzerland, 26 July 2023 PRESS RELEASE

This result was achieved by optimising the business model, customer, and vendor mix. Positive one-off effects from 2022 due to the sale of a property and negative ones from 2023 caused by a series of measures to increase operational excellence are not included in the EBITDA comparison.

ROCE was ALSO significantly increased by optimising inventories. Despite the investment of 100 million euros in the share buyback and a further raise of the dividend, the cash balance could be improved considerably.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): Our broad ecosystem, continued improvement of the business model mix and increased operational excellence enabled us to continue our track record in the first half of 2023. The development in the cloud business is satisfactory: 4.1 million unique users represent a growth of 21 percent compared to H1 2022; we were able to increase net sales by approximately 200 million euros, a plus of 66 percent. Subject to the increasing political and economic volatility since the beginning of the year, we confirm our short- and medium-term targets, which already include the effect mentioned above.



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry and is currently active in 30 countries in Europe and through partners in a total of 144 countries worldwide. Through our webshop and the cloud, we offer around 120,000 potential resellers access to products and services from more than 700 manufacturers in over 1450 product categories. The cloud offering ranges from providing as-a-service based IT to digital platforms such as IoT, AI, virtualisation and cybersecurity. Our experts support channel partners in developing hybrid IT solutions. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company offers all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For further information, please visit: https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent consulting and investment company that is fully family owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes to increase corporate value. The Droege Group combines its family-owned corporate structure and capital strength in a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle "Execution - by the book", the group is a pioneer in implementation-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group pursues a focused investment strategy that is oriented towards long-term megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years, the Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in national and international markets and is active in 30 countries. For further information, please visit: https://droege-group.com.

