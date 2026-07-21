ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

ALSO increases H1 2026 net profit by 61% to 69 million euros



21-Jul-2026 / 06:58 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Emmen, Switzerland, 21 July 2026 PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR





ALSO increases H1 2026 net profit by 61% to 69 million euros

EBITDA: 162 million euros (+29%)

ROCE: 13.0% (+1.2 percentage points)

The company increased revenue to 8.3 billion euros (+21%). This was primarily driven by growing demand for computing capacity, increasing data volumes and the expanding use of AI, which are raising demand for high-performance technologies. ALSO gained market share in both its commercial and consumer businesses (source: CONTEXT).

The ALSO ecosystem enables partners to translate rising demand into higher value creation. The Cloud business performed particularly strongly, with revenue increasing to 1.1 billion euros (+31%), supported by both an increase in unique users to 6 million (+9%) and higher monetisation per user (+12%).

Further drivers of the positive development included higher margins across all three 3S business models and productivity improvements that supported EBITDA growth. The consistent implementation of operational excellence initiatives, logistics optimisation and organisational efficiency improvements generated additional cost savings. As a result, the EBITDA margin improved to 2.0%.

The integration of the new companies in the UK, Ireland, France and Italy remains on track and is generating additional value. Further acquisitions are also under review.

The first half was characterised by continued high product availability. At the same time, net working capital was optimised, resulting in a corresponding improvement in ROCE. The solid financing base provides ALSO with the financial flexibility to fund further growth.

Visibility for the second half remains limited due to geopolitical developments and uncertainty surrounding demand, pricing and investment trends. ALSO therefore confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year: EBITDA of between 300 million and 340 million euros and ROCE above 20%.

In the medium term, ALSO continues to see attractive growth prospects. With its ecosystem and the platforms established over recent years for Cloud, AI, IoT, cybersecurity and virtualisation, the company has a strong foundation. ALSO will continue to pursue its operational excellence initiatives and the integration of further acquisitions.

Wolfgang Krainz, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): “Thanks to continuous innovation cycles, the IT industry offers attractive growth opportunities. Our investments in our ecosystem, our platforms and operational excellence have created the foundation for scaling growth profitably and thereby generating sustainable value for our partners and shareholders. We will provide an update on the outlook at an investor event in the fourth quarter.”

Link to the H1 2026 Financial Report

Link to the H1 2026 Presentation

Link to register for the H1 2026 Webcast

Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

Email: kilian.maier@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.