|
20.07.2022 06:55:30
ALSO Interim Report H1 2022: EBITDA 128 million euros (+11.3%) ROCE 13.8%
|
ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
ALSO Interim Report H1 2022
EBITDA 128 million euros (+11.3%)
ROCE 13.8%
Total net sales according to IFRS 15: 5 525 million euros (-0.5%)
The development of the first half of 2022 has made the importance of ALSOs ecosystem and the MORE strategy even clearer. The diversification into different business models (3 S) allowed for sustainable profitable growth. Based on the M&A activities of recent years the company was ALSO able to balance the different economic dynamics of the countries in which it operates.
Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): We confirm the targets for 2022 with EBITDA between 275 and 295 million euros and ROCE above 20%. In doing so, we must of course be aware of the imponderables that may arise from changes in the political and economic situation.
Link to the ALSO Interim Report
Contact for investors and media inquiries:
Beate Flamm
SVP Sustainable Change
ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.
About Droege Group
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.
Additional features:
File: ALSO H1 GB
End of ad hoc announcement
1401203 20-Jul-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ALSO AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:55
|ALSO Zwischenbericht H1 2022: EBITDA 128 Millionen Euro (+11.3%) ROCE 13.8% (EQS Group)
|
06:55
|ALSO Interim Report H1 2022: EBITDA 128 million euros (+11.3%) ROCE 13.8% (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|Übernahme abgeschlossen: ALSO steigert Reichweite in Ungarn (EQS Group)
|
13.07.22
|Acquisition completed: ALSO boosts Hungarian coverage (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|ALSO Portugal nimmt den Betrieb auf: Stärkung der Präsenz auf der iberischen Halbinsel (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|ALSO Portugal starts operations: Strengthening Presence on the Iberian Peninsula (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|Perfekte Lösung für MSPs: Sophos Cybersecurity System ist jetzt über den ALSO Cloud Marketplace erhältlich (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|Perfect solution for MSPs: Sophos Cybersecurity System is now available via the ALSO Cloud Marketplace (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ALSO AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ALSO AG
|124,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaslieferungen im Fokus: ATX steigt leicht -- DAX dreht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch etwas fester. Der DAX dreht nach einem starken Handelsauftakt ins Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Mittwoch grüne Vorzeichen aus.