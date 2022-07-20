ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

ALSO Interim Report H1 2022: EBITDA 128 million euros (+11.3%) ROCE 13.8%



20-Jul-2022 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Emmen, Switzerland, 20. July 2022 PRESS RELEASE



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



ALSO Interim Report H1 2022

EBITDA 128 million euros (+11.3%)

ROCE 13.8%

Total net sales according to IFRS 15: 5 525 million euros (-0.5%)

-6.4% Supply

+16.8% Solutions

+9.3% Services



The strong performance in the new business areas compensated for the development of the consumer business in the traditional sector. As a result, sales were at the same high level as in the first half of 2021. The widespread positioning of the Technology Provider and the structural and process optimisations of the past years enabled a further increase of earnings before taxes (EBT +7.3%). The company not only strengthened its ongoing business and secured it through appropriate product stockpiling; at the same time, it continued to develop the new digital platforms and invested in technology and sales specialists. On top of that, additional acquisitions were completed.

The development of the first half of 2022 has made the importance of ALSOs ecosystem and the MORE strategy even clearer. The diversification into different business models (3 S) allowed for sustainable profitable growth. Based on the M&A activities of recent years the company was ALSO able to balance the different economic dynamics of the countries in which it operates.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): We confirm the targets for 2022 with EBITDA between 275 and 295 million euros and ROCE above 20%. In doing so, we must of course be aware of the imponderables that may arise from changes in the political and economic situation.

Link to the ALSO Interim Report

Contact for investors and media inquiries:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

+49 151 61266047

investor-relations@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120 000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities cover Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply contains the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.

About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on medium sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.