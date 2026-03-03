ALSO Aktie
WKN DE: A0JJW1 / ISIN: CH0024590272
|
03.03.2026 06:59:06
ALSO launches share buyback program of up to 120 million euros
|
ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
ALSO launches share buyback program of up to 120 million euros
The program is scheduled to start on March 12, 2026. The repurchase will be carried out at market prices via the primary trading line. Based on the current share price, the program represents approximately 5% of the company’s market capitalization.
The repurchased shares are intended to be used to finance potential acquisitions, enhance liquidity, and support long-term, performance-based compensation programs.
The forward-looking business model, strong and decisive leadership, and consistent cash flow management form the foundation for the company’s continued sustainable success.
ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.
The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.
Additional features:
File: 2026-03-02 - Ad hoc - Share Repurchase - EN
End of Inside Information
2284226 03-March-2026 CET/CEST
