ALSO offers holistic concept for marketing the Gaming Place

Emmen, Switzerland, 24. August 2022 PRESS RELEASE

For years, the Technology Provider has successfully been distributing the Working Place with software, hardware, and services via its ALSO Cloud Marketplace. The same model is now being rolled out for the Gaming Place. The market is promising: in 2021, global revenues from cloud gaming amounted to 1.48 billion US dollars. This is forecast to increase to around 6.3 billion US dollars in 2024.

ALSO taps into the entire entertainment ecosystem via its Gaming-as-a-Service platform: streaming over 300 online games at a low subscription price and in real time via mobile phones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs is an offer attractive to customers. The precise knowledge of gaming behavior makes it possible to analyze the specific needs of each unique user in terms of software and hardware. Based on these insights, bundles as well as tailor-made offers can be developed for them.

Early adopters are telecom companies: in the first half of 2022 alone, the platform went live with four telecom providers worldwide, and more projects will go live in Q3. Resellers can expect a monthly as-a-service price for an average gaming seat of between 200 and 700 per year, depending on the country. The solution also offers added value for the hospitality industry, hospitals, or transport companies.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): The platform is key for marketing our ecosystem in the consumer sector via the Gaming Place. However, its real value reaches far beyond gaming. Virtualizing the most complex data in real time points the way to other commercial applications such as fully virtual desktops, 3D/4D printing or digital twins. We see this as the beginning of another success story within the ALSO portfolio.

