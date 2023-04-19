ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Partnership

ALSO partners with AMD



19.04.2023 / 06:55 CET/CEST





Emmen, Switzerland, 19. April 2023 PRESS RELEASE

As digitization accelerates, the market for server CPUs will continue to grow accordingly. In 2022 around 36 million units were sold, the revenue amounted to 24 billion USD worldwide.

AMD is one of the major multinational vendors of processors, known for their excellent performance especially in cloud, enterprise and high-performance computing. In the server segment, AMD's market share increased from 10.7 to 17.6 percent during 2022.

In order to further expand its Solutions business, ALSO has signed a pan-European contract with AMD for server CPUs. As a result, the technology provider expects to triple its total net sales in this product category by 2024.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): By adding AMD products to our ecosystem, we can offer SMB partners in particular a state-of-the-art portfolio tailored precisely to their needs.

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

