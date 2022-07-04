ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Takeover

ALSO Portugal starts operations: Strengthening Presence on the Iberian Peninsula



04.07.2022





Emmen, Switzerland, 04. July 2022 PRESS RELEASE



ALSO Portugal starts operations:

Strengthening Presence on the Iberian Peninsula

Following Antitrust Approval, the Technology Provider has effected the acquisition of the Distribution Division of JP Sá Couto, SA. Being one of the largest players in Portugal with its Total Addressable Market of 1.5 billion , the company will operate as jp.di, powered by ALSO from 4. July onwards.

Jorge Sá Couto, Chairman of JP Sá Couto, SA states: jp.di has 33 years of experience in the Portuguese IT market. The wealth of experience gathered during this time is a rock-solid foundation for the new enterprise. João Paulo Sá Couto, Managing Director of the new company, adds: The transition to ALSO is not the end of a journey, on the opposite: we are opening a new chapter of our successful story. Together with the CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) Gustavo Möller-Hergt, both brothers will be part of the Advisory Board of the new company.

ALSO Portugal is committed to be the best in the field of software and IT equipment distribution. The strong backing of the Group, with its successful track record of integrations as well as its high competence and state-of-the-art technologies in the Solutions and as-a-Service area helps achieving this goal. With the Groups widespread portfolio of products, digital platforms and services, ALSO Portugal will be able to provide many new services and areas of expertise for its resellers in the future, too.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt: Based on our comprehensive ecosystem we now have a very powerful and compelling offer for resellers in Portugal and Spain. As a technology supplier with longstanding experience, a value-add solutions provider with a high expertise in IT architecture and Cybersecurity alike, and a successful cloud services provider on a consumptional basis, we cover every aspect of IT provisioning. Based on this strong foundation we will successfully drive business on the Iberian Peninsula.

Contact ALSO Holding AG:

Beate Flamm

SVP Sustainable Change

E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 29 countries in Europe and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem offers around 120 000 resellers hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to refurbishment from a single source. The business activities comprise Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions division supports customers in the development of customized IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualization and AI are the focus of the Service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. For more information, visit: https://also.com.

About Droege Group

Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a familyequity business model. The group invests its own equity in special opportunities with a focus on mediumsized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle execution - following the rules of art, the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the companys actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. For more information, visit: https://droege-group.com.