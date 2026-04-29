ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

ALSO Q1 2026: Net Profit +69%, EBITDA 89 million euros (+46%), ROCE 11.2% (+0.8 percentage points)



29-Apr-2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Emmen, Switzerland, 29 April 2026 PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



ALSO Q1 2026: Net Profit +69%

EBITDA: 89 million euros (+46%)

ROCE: 11.2% (+0.8 percentage points)

This result was achieved on the back of revenue growth to 4.3 billion euros (+31%). All business models—Supply, Solutions, and Services, particularly Digital Platforms—contributed, along with completed acquisitions, a deliberate focus on higher-value offerings (product category mix, business model mix), and best practices in operational excellence (inventory management).

The Digital Platforms business continues to grow well above the group average, up more than 30%. Cloud revenue increased by 33% to 674 million euros. In parallel, the deployment of Artificial Intelligence within the company is being consistently advanced. Applications successfully validated internally are subsequently transferred into the AI portfolio and made available to resellers.

For the current financial year, ALSO confirms its EBITDA guidance of 300 to 340 million euros and a ROCE above 20%.

Wolfgang Krainz, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): "The strong first quarter, in line with expectations, and business development in April so far confirm the effectiveness of the MORE/WIN strategy and the strength of our ecosystem. We see further significant growth potential for the coming years."

The financial information presented is unaudited.

Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

Email: kilian.maier@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe’s largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com.

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments.