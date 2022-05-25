|
25.05.2022 06:55:03
ALSO strengthens Investor Relations
|
ALSO Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Expansion
The sustained profitable growth of the ALSO Group over the past decade has resulted in a continuous increase in the number of investors to around 5,800 registered shareholders. Therefore, ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) decided to optimise its Investor Relations setup in order to continue to proactively shape the dialogue with the capital market and investors.
Beate Flamm, SVP Sustainable Change of the technology provider: We assume that the interest in our company will continue to grow. Consequently, a dedicated team within the company will be responsible for Investor Relations in the future. It will also address the increasing requests from stakeholders in the ESG sector. We look forward to an active exchange with our investors, analysts and other parties interested in ALSO.
Contact ALSO Holding AG:
ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from supply to recycling from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information at: https://also.com.
