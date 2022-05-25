ALSO strengthens Investor Relations

+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 06:55:03

ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion
25.05.2022 / 06:55

 

Emmen, Switzerland, 25. May 2022
PRESS RELEASE
 

The sustained profitable growth of the ALSO Group over the past decade has resulted in a continuous increase in the number of investors to around 5,800 registered shareholders. Therefore, ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) decided to optimise its Investor Relations setup in order to continue to proactively shape the dialogue with the capital market and investors.

Beate Flamm, SVP Sustainable Change of the technology provider: We assume that the interest in our company will continue to grow. Consequently, a dedicated team within the company will be responsible for Investor Relations in the future. It will also address the increasing requests from stakeholders in the ESG sector. We look forward to an active exchange with our investors, analysts and other parties interested in ALSO.

Contact ALSO Holding AG:
Beate Flamm
SVP Sustainable Change /
E-mail: beate.flamm@also.com

ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 28 countries in Europe and in a total of 143 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 120,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 700 vendors in over 1450 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from supply to recycling from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply comprises the transactional range of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as platforms for cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the service area. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information at: https://also.com.

The Droege Group
The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm, fully family-owned. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programmes with the aim of increasing enterprise value. The Droege Group combines its family business structure and capital strength into a family equity business model. The group invests equity in "special opportunities" with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With its guiding principle "Implementation - by every trick in the book", the group is one of the pioneers of implementation-oriented corporate development. The Droege Group's entrepreneurial platforms are aligned with long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines corporate development. The Droege Group has thus successfully positioned itself in the national and international market and is operationally active with its entrepreneurial platforms in 30 countries. More at: https://droege-group.com.

Disclaimer
This media release contains forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of ALSO. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and business of our Group, and the forward-looking statements made here. The Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

