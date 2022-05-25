ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion

ALSO strengthens Investor Relations



25.05.2022





Emmen, Switzerland, 25. May 2022 PRESS RELEASE

The sustained profitable growth of the ALSO Group over the past decade has resulted in a continuous increase in the number of investors to around 5,800 registered shareholders. Therefore, ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) decided to optimise its Investor Relations setup in order to continue to proactively shape the dialogue with the capital market and investors.

Beate Flamm, SVP Sustainable Change of the technology provider: We assume that the interest in our company will continue to grow. Consequently, a dedicated team within the company will be responsible for Investor Relations in the future. It will also address the increasing requests from stakeholders in the ESG sector. We look forward to an active exchange with our investors, analysts and other parties interested in ALSO.

