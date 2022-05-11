Alstom FY Adj. EBIT Rises; Sales Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Alstom (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L) reported fiscal 2021/22 adjusted EBIT of 767 million euros, compared to 645 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was 5% compared to 7.3%, a year ago.

Taking into account the non-cash impairment charge of 441 million euros corresponding to the carrying value of the equity investment in TMH, the company posted an adjusted net loss of 173 million euros, for the fiscal year. The adjusted net profit was 268 million euros, before non-cash impairment charge of the 20% stake in TMH.

Sales were 15.47 billion euros, an increase of 11% from last year proforma. The order intake stood at 19.3 billion euros, a growth of 33% on a pro forma like-for-like new Alstom comparable basis.

The Board has decided to propose a dividend distribution of 0.25 euros per share at the next Shareholders' meeting on 12 July 2022.