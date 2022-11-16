Alstom H1 Loss Narrows, Orders Climb; Sees Margin Growth In FY23; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Alstom SA were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trade in Paris after the French rolling stock maker reported Wednesday narrower net loss in its first half with higher sales amidst increased orders. The company also projects higher margin in fiscal 2023.

Looking ahead for the fiscal 2023, Alstom projects its adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 5.1 percent to 5.3 percent. The company previously said it expects progressive aEBIT margin increase in fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2022, adjusted EBIT margin was 5 percent.

In the first half, the company recorded a net loss Group share of 21 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 26 million euros. Loss per share was 0.06 euro, compared to loss of 0.07 euro in the previous year.

Net loss from continuing operations was 5 million euros, compared to 15 million euros loss a year ago.

Adjusted net profit was 179 million euros, higher than last year's 172 million euros.

EBIT before PPA rose to 200 million euros from 179 million euros posted last year. Adjusted EBIT grew 18 percent year-over-year to 397 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved to 4.9 percent from 4.5 percent a year ago.

Alstom generated sales of 8.05 billion euros, 8 percent higher than 7.44 billion euros a year ago. Combined sales grew 5 percent on an organic basis.

On a regional basis, sales grew 4 percent in Europe, 10 percent in Americas, 13 percent in Asia/Pacific, and the growth was 32 percent in Africa/Middle East/Central Asia.

Orders received also increased 4 perent to 10.07 billion euros from prior year's 9.73 billion euros. Orders backlog climbed 13 percent to 85.93 billion euros from 76.36 billion euros in the previous year.

In Paris, Alstom shares were trading at 24.61 euros, up 3.06 percent.

