22.07.2026 20:01:12

Alstom Q1 Sales Rise, Confirms FY27 Outlook

(RTTNews) - French rail equipment maker Alstom (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) on Wednesday reported higher first-quarter sales and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, despite lower order intake.

For the quarter, sales increased 4.9% to 4.734 billion euros from 4.514 billion euros a year earlier. On an organic basis, sales increased 4.8%.

Orders declined 37% to 2.560 billion euros from 4.075 billion euros, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.5x. Backlog stood at 102.8 billion euros at the end of June.

Sales growth was driven by Rolling Stock, where revenue rose 5% to 2.538 billion euros, Services, up 10% to 1.178 billion euros, and Signalling, up 4% to 625 million euros. Systems sales declined 8% to 393 million euros.

Alstom confirmed its fiscal 2026/27 outlook, continuing to expect a book-to-bill ratio above 1, organic sales growth of around 5%, production of 4,400-4,500 rail cars, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.5%, and positive free cash flow.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut und EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX schließen tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten am Donnerstag deutlich schwächer. An den Märkten in Asien ging dagegen nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen