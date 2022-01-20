Alstom Q3 Sales, Orders Up; Sees Progressive Recovery Of AEBIT In FY22; Backs Mid-term View

(RTTNews) - French rolling stock maker Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter sales were 3.92 billion euros, compared to last year's pro forma sales of 3.71 billion euros.

Over the third quarter, Alstom booked 4.58 billion euros of orders, up from 4.37 billion euros proforma a year ago. The company recorded strong order intakes in Rolling Stock and Services. Orders for Services reached 1.77 billion euros.

The 9-month sales were 11.4 billion euros, up 11 percent from last year's proforma, and order intake was at 14.3 billion euros, up 47 percent.

The backlog at the end of the period was 77.8 billion euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company projects progressive recovery of aEBIT.

Further, the company confirmed mid-term financial trajectory and objectives given in connection with the Capital Markets Day in July 2021.

Between 2021 and 2025, Alstom is aiming at sales Compound Annual Growth Rate over 5 percent supported by strong market momentum and unparalleled 78 billion euros backlog as of 31 December 2021.

The adjusted EBIT margin should reach between 8 percent and 10 percent from 2024/25 onwards.