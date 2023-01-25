25.01.2023 07:56:01

Alstom Q3 Sales Rise; Confirms Short And Mid-term Targets

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, reported that its sales for the third quarter 2022/23 rose to 4.22 billion euros from 3.92 billion euros in third quarter 2021/22. It booked 5.2 billion euros of orders in the latest-quarter.

The company confirmed full year outlook and mid-term 2024/25 objectives.

Looking ahead for the fiscal year 2022/23, Alstom still expects its adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 5.1 percent to 5.3 percent.

The company said it expects adjusted EBIT margin will reach between 8% and 10% from 2024/25 onwards.

Between 2020/21 and 2024/25, Alstom aims at sales compound annual growth rate over 5% supported by strong market momentum and unparalleled 84.6 billion euros backlog as of 31 December 2022, securing sales of about 36 billion euros to 38 billion euros over the next three years.

