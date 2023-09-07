07.09.2023 14:34:00

Alstom S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 7 September 2023


 

 

7 September 2023

 

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 7 September 2023

 

 

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

REGULATED INFORMATION

 


Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
7 September 2023 384,291,068 384,291,068


 

  		About Alstom

  		   
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

  		 
 
  Contacts Press:

Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60

thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com

Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

  		 

al as at 7 September 2023

 

Attachment


