|
07.09.2023 14:34:00
Alstom S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 7 September 2023
|
7 September 2023
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 7 September 2023
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
| REGULATED INFORMATION
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
|
Gross number of
voting rights
|7 September 2023
|384,291,068
|384,291,068
|
|
About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
|Contacts
|
Press:
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com
Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com
al as at 7 September 2023
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.09.23
|CAC 40-Papier Alstom-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in Alstom gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.23
|Knorr-Bremse-Aktie im Plus: Highspeedzüge von Alstom erhalten Bremssteuerung von Knorr-Bremse (Dow Jones)
|
01.09.23
|CAC 40-Titel Alstom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.08.23
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Alstom angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.23
|Akkuzüge kommen in Fahrt - Einsatz von Leipzig nach Chemnitz ab 2024 (dpa-AFX)
|
18.08.23
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.23
|CAC 40-Titel Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.23
|CAC 40-Papier Alstom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.mehr Analysen
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|12.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.05.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|23,61
|-2,32%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.