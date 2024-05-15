Alstom SA: 2023/24 Universal Registration Document available

15 May 2024 – Alstom's 2023/24 Universal Registration Document, which includes notably the Annual Financial Report, was filed with the "Autorité des marchés financiers" (AMF) on 15 May 2024. This document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with applicable regulation and may be viewed on Alstom's website (https://www.alstom.com/finance), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).



The following information is included in the 2023/24 Universal Registration Document:



•the Annual Financial Report, including notably the consolidated financial statements, the statutory accounts, the related Statutory Auditors' reports and the management report,



•the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance,



•the Statutory Auditors' special report on related-party agreements and commitments, and



•the presentation of the share purchase programme.



About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation



solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services,



infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With



its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design,



innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated



revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com



