ALSTOM SA: Akiem signs a new framework agreement for 100 Traxx multi-system locomotives with Alstom

Akiem signs a new framework agreement for 100 Traxx multi-system locomotives with Alstom

The firm part of the order includes 65 Traxx Universal multi- system locomotives

The framework agreement enables Akiem to boost the development of its activities opening new routes from France to Italy, the northern ports and central Europe with a total of 12 countries

The new locomotives will meet rail market growing needs for either freight or passenger operations

With this order, Akiem intends to contribute to the rejuvenation of rail Freight and intercity passenger transport in France and in Europe.

17 July 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and Akiem, European rolling stock leasing company, have signed a framework contract for 100 Traxx Universal multi-system (MS3) locomotives. The firm part of the order includes 65 locomotives. The total amount of the framework agreement is up 500 million euros. Akiem confirms its leadership on the leasing European market and its ambition to contribute to the rail market’s accelerating activities, with major investment on corridors from France to 12 other European countries.

The Traxx Multi-system locomotives benefit from optimised energy consumption and can run both Freight and Passenger operations at a speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour. They will cover operations in 12 European countries: Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia. As a unique feature for multi-system locomotives, a part of them will be delivered with the diesel or battery last mile feature enabling to access ports, terminals or industrial sites without the need of a shunting locomotive.

All locomotives will be equipped with the leading signalling system ATLAS, Alstom’s onboard solution for the European Train Control System (ETCS). This system comes with the broadest coverage of countries and lines, both in ETCS as well as for legacy system operation, and superior two-out-of-three architecture.

Kevin Cogo, Vice-President, Rolling Stock, Locomotives & Components, Alstom DACH, said: "We are very proud that Akiem extends their locomotive fleet with their biggest single order of Traxx locomotives for an important number of countries. Thanks to this agreement, both Akiem and Alstom will reinforce their strong position for locomotives in various corridors including their home market.”

Fabien Rochefort, CEO of Akiem added "Akiem is thrilled to place this new order with Alstom. We are constantly investing in our locomotive portfolio to serve our customers and develop new market positions. This stock investments will allow to offer new efficient and sustainable routes which will contribute to increase the modal shift towards rail in Europe. 55 locomotives as part of this order will operate from France towards Europe in a context when no deliveries were experienced for the past decade. We are intending to contribute to the rejuvenation of rail Freight and intercity passenger transport in France and ease innovation and competition with the support of our maintenance and service teams. "

Final assembly is planned to take place at the Alstom site in Kassel, Germany. Deliveries of the units are scheduled to take place between 2025 and 2028.

Alstom™, Traxx™ and ATLAS™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.







Akiem is a leading European provider of services to rail operators, manufacturers and local authorities. The company offers a fleet of 740 locomotives and more than 160 passenger vehicles as well as solutions covering the entire rolling stock value chain. Akiem has over 90 customers and is present in 22 European countries. The majority of its >330 staff members are based in France, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Poland and the United Kingdom. Akiem runs a comprehensive ECM certified industrial ecosystem built around a pan European network of workshops and extensive stocks of spare parts for maintaining rolling stock provided to its customers. Akiem is 100% owned by CDPQ, a global investment group strongly committed to the development of low-carbon infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.akiem.com



