ALSTOM SA: Alstom and RAILPOOL sign a contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives

Alstom and RAILPOOL sign a contract for 50 Traxx Universal locomotives

This new order contributes to the expansion of RAILPOOL’s footprint in Europe and in France in particular

All locomotives will be equipped with Alstom’s Atlas signalling system and enable RAILPOOL to serve different corridors.





24 July 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, and RAILPOOL, one of Europe’s leading rail vehicle leasing companies, have signed a contract for 50 Traxx Universal multi-purpose locomotives. The contract is valued at up to 260 million euro.

The Traxx Universal multi-purpose locomotives can be operated for freight and passenger corridor services. Characterised by both high reliability and flexibility in combination with an optimised power consumption, the locomotives are a proven solution for efficient cross-border operations. Extended maintenance intervals allow for less interventions to ease operational planning, reduce costs and increase availability. The locomotives will cover operations in eight countries, namely Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxemburg and Poland.

All locomotives will be equipped with the leading signalling system Atlas, Alstom’s onboard solution for the European Train Control System (ETCS). This system enables operation on extended corridors with the broadest coverage of countries and lines, both in ETCS as well as for legacy system operation.

Kevin Cogo, Vice-President, Rolling Stock, Locomotives & Components, Alstom DACH, said: "We are delighted that RAILPOOL has chosen Alstom to expand their operations in several parts of Europe. This contract marks the continuation of a long-standing and successful partnership. With our proven Traxx locomotives and our state-of-the-art Atlas signalling solution, we are proud to contribute to a more efficient and sustainable freight and passenger transport.”

Torsten Lehnert, CEO of RAILPOOL, added: "With this purchase we solidify our commitment to develop our one-of-a-kind full-service offering in the French market on top of the recent office opening in France under the leadership of Frédérique Erlichman. All 50 locomotives ordered from our partner Alstom will cover operations in France and along the most important European corridors, contributing to the further advancement of sustainable high-performance rail transportation out of France.”

The engineering of the locomotives will be done at the Alstom site in Mannheim, Germany, while final assembly is planned to take place in Kassel, Germany. Other sites involved are Wroclaw, Poland (carbody shell production), Siegen, Germany (bogies production), and Zurich, Switzerland (project management).

Alstom™, Traxx™ and Atlas™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





About Alstom



















About RAILPOOL



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.







RAILPOOL is one of the leading railway vehicle leasing companies offering real expertise for full service from a single source. The company was founded in Munich in 2008 and now operates in 18 European countries.







RAILPOOL is one of the largest providers in Europe with around 500 locomotives and 148 passenger vehicles (and an investment total of more than 2 billion euro). The RAILPOOL fleet covers 85,000,000 kilometres every year and makes an important contribution to the modal shift to rail. RAILPOOL has its own warehouse with more than 4,000 different spare parts and components. Contacts Press:



Alstom Headquarters

Philippe MOLITOR – Tel.: +33 (0)7 76 00 97 79

philippe.molitor@alstomgroup.com



Alstom Germany

Jörn BISCHOFF – Tel.: +49 (0)1 74 92 50 348

joern.bischoff@alstomgroup.com



Investor Relations



Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tél.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com



RAILPOOL

Simone Fankhauser

communications@railpool.eu

Attachment