17.06.2024 17:45:00
ALSTOM SA: Alstom books a new order in Europe of around €670 million
Alstom books a new order in Europe of around €670 million
17 June 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received a new order from an undisclosed European customer for a total amount of around €670 million, during the month of June 2024. It includes the supply of rolling stock and signalling solutions.
The name of the customer and the scope of the contract will be disclosed at a later date.
This order was booked in the first quarter of Alstom’s 2024/2025 financial year.
