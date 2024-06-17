17.06.2024 17:45:00

ALSTOM SA: Alstom books a new order in Europe of around €670 million

17 June 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, announces that it has received a new order from an undisclosed European customer for a total amount of around €670 million, during the month of June 2024. It includes the supply of rolling stock and signalling solutions.

The name of the customer and the scope of the contract will be disclosed at a later date.

This order was booked in the first quarter of Alstom’s 2024/2025 financial year.  

  About Alstom    
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.

