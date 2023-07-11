ALSTOM SA: Alstom shareholders approve all resolutions presented at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting

Alstom shareholders approve all resolutions presented at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting

ALSTOM

Société Anonyme with share capital of €2,672,986,855

Headquarters: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine

389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny

11 July 2023 – Alstom's Combined Shareholders' Meeting took place today, 11 July 2023, and was broadcasted live on Alstom's website. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was an opportunity to review the highlights of the 2022/23 financial year, the progresses in terms of integration and to present the Climate Strategy of the Group.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, including the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023, the remuneration of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and the distribution of a dividend of €0.25 per share - which corresponds to a payout ratio of 33% - as well as the option to pay this dividend in cash or in new shares.

The resolutions related to the delegation of powers and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors were adopted as well.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting renewed the mandates of Ms. Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy,

Ms. Sylvie Rucar and Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge as Board members for a further four-year term and ratified the co-option of Mr. Jay Walder. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting also approved the appointment of Bpifrance Investissement as a new Board member for a four-year term.

Alstom's Board of Directors is now composed of 13 Board members: Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who also serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bpifrance Investissement*, represented by Mr. José Gonzalo, Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec represented by Ms. Kim Thomassin, Ms. Bi Yong Chungunco*, Mr. Yann Delabrière* (Lead Independent Director), Ms. Clotilde Delbos*, Mr. Frank Mastiaux*, Mr. Daniel Garcia Molina (Board member representing employees), Mr. Gilles Guilbon (Board member representing employees), Ms. Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*, Mr. Frank Mastiaux*, Mr. Baudouin Prot*, Ms. Sylvie Rucar* and Mr. Jay Walder*. The Board of Directors also includes a Censor, Mr. Benoit Raillard.

The Board of Directors is composed of 45% women and 82% independent Board members**.

*Independent Board member

**Excluding Board members representing employees





