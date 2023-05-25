Alstom SA: Alstom to provide integrated metro system for the city of Cluj-Napoca in Romania

Alstom to provide system integration, signalling and telecommunication, power supply, track work, platform doors, security and control centre and cybersecurity platform

Alstom’s Urbalis CBTC solution to enable f irst fully automated metro project in Romania

Alstom’s contract share worth around €400 million





25 May 2023 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract with the Cluj-Napoca City Hall for the construction of Cluj-Napoca Metro Line 1, in the Transylvania region of Romania, as part of a consortium with the civil works companies Gulermak and Arcada. The full value of this state-of-the-art turnkey project comes to around €1.8 billion, with Alstom’s share reaching approximately €400 million.

Alstom will be responsible for the system integration, signalling and telecommunication, power supply and track work, platform doors, security and control centre, as well as implementing proven cybersecurity throughout the system. Alstom will deploy communications-based train control (CBTC) supporting the highest grade of automation 4 (GoA4) for the first time in Romania, using its proven, high-capacity CBTC signalling solution Urbalis.

"I am extremely proud that Alstom will take part in the construction of the Cluj-Napoca Metro. It is another milestone in Alstom’s long-standing presence and expertise in Romania. This is a very ambitious and innovative infrastructure project for the country. Cluj-Napoca Metro is one of the biggest turnkey projects in Europe, covering a solid portfolio of signalling and infrastructure solutions that showcase Alstom’s leadership in sustainable urban mobility. Furthermore it provides an exciting opportunity to innovate in the Romanian market with the driverless metro – our international track record gives us the unique expertise needed for such a pioneering project,” says Gian Luca Erbacci, President of Alstom Europe Region.

Line 1 of the new metro, to be completed over 8 years, will cover 21 kilometres and 19 underground stations. The first section, totalling just over 9 kilometres, 9 stations and an above-ground depot, will be financed through Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), and will be completed in 4 years.

Upon completion, the Cluj-Napoca Metro will be Romania’s first fully automated metro line. Deploying Alstom’s turnkey metro system featuring integrated control centre, Urbalis CBTC technology supporting driverless operation and high-capacity service at 90 seconds headways, and state-of-the-art cybersecurity platform, will bring frequent, reliable and energy-efficient operation to the west-east connection and greatly improve green mobility across the city of Cluj-Napoca.

With over 50 years’ experience and 80 turnkey systems in commercial service globally, Alstom is the world’s leading partner for delivering integrated turnkey systems suited to every mobility need. Recent metro system highlights include Montreal REM, Riyadh Metro, Athens Line 4, Grand Paris Line 18, Toulouse Line C, Panama L2, Guadalajara Metro line 3 and Dubai Metro Route 2020.

Alstom is the world leader in the CBTC market, with its advanced and high-performance urban signalling solutions in service on 145 lines worldwide. In Europe, Alstom technology is already in use in Madrid, Milan, Lyon, Lausanne, Paris and Amsterdam serving various types of lines and grades of automation; and is currently being installed on numerous other lines, including Line 5 of the Bucharest Metro.

For almost 30 years, Alstom has been an innovative pioneer playing an important role in Romania’s transition towards a modern and sustainable railway transport. From state-of-the-art digital rail control, to infrastructure and electrification projects, along with metro and mainline rolling stock and the long-term maintenance of the metro fleet in the country’s capital city Bucharest, Alstom is constantly making a difference in the mainline and urban rail transport in Romania.

Alstom™, Urbalis™ and Iconis™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

For further information:

Alstom in Romania

Urban signalling: Urbalis CBTC range (alstom.com)

Systems (alstom.com)

Infrastructure solutions for urban and mainline turnkey projects (alstom.com)

Signalling: Iconis urban (alstom.com)





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.



Contacts Press:



Samuel MILLER (HQ)– Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14



samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com







Antoaneta COJANU (Romania, Greece, Western Balkans) - M. +40 728 016103

antoaneta-elena.cojanu@alstomgroup.com











Investor Relations:

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57

martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com







Estelle MATURELL ANDINO?– Tél.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56

estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com













Attachment