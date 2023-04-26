ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 60 additional RER NG trains for lines RER D and RER E in the Île-de-France region

Alstom to supply 60 additional RER NG trains for lines RER D and RER E in the Île-de-France region

A new order worth almost 1 billion euros for 60 additional RER NG trains

A total of 131 RER NG trains have been ordered as a result of this option

This new generation double-deck rolling stock will be deployed on the RER D and RER E lines operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs for Ile-de-France Mobilités, in order to improve the level of comfort and regularity of these lines.





26 April 2023 - Alstom will supply SNCF Voyageurs with 60 additional new generation RER trains, for lines RER D and RER E of the Île-de-France network, for a total of almost 1 billion euros1.

Financed 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités, this order represents the first option under the framework contract signed in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs (commissioned by Île-de-France Mobilités) and Alstom, for an estimated requirement of 255 trainsets. The firm tranche of the RER NG contract included the delivery of 71 trains; this new order brings the number of RER NGs ordered to 131.

"We are delighted with this option, which demonstrates the renewed confidence of SNCF Voyageurs and Île-de-France Mobilités in Alstom’s RER NG trains. This new generation train will improve the travel experience of all Île-de-France residents by providing greater comfort and reliability,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

This contract is part of the policy pursued by Île-de-France Mobilités to modernise all the rolling stock on the Île-de-France network. The RER NG is specifically designed for the dense urban areas that characterise traffic in the Île-de-France region.

A train with more capacity and accessibility

This train has been designed, both in terms of overall architecture and interior design, to optimise capacity and passenger flow. Thanks to a completely open architecture and to wide doors, it allows a great fluidity in the entry and exit of passengers and offers three distinct travel spaces. Each passenger can choose their space according to the length of their journey.

For example, platform areas for standing passengers can be selected when the journey is very short, as it allows for easy movement, like in a metro;

whereas low mixed areas (standing or seated) are ideal for a journey of less than 20 minutes;

and, on the upper level, spaces with regional-type comfort and more seats are available for longer journeys.





Additionally, in each of the end cars, platforms allow wheelchair passengers direct and rapid access to their dedicated areas.

A more comfortable train

The train has been designed to provide an improved level of comfort. It includes the following features: air conditioning, LED lighting adapted to the time (day/night/stopover at stations), USB sockets and numerous screens allowing passengers to have quick access to relevant information. Particular attention has also been paid to the seating to ensure ultimate comfort levels for passengers.

A more reliable and efficient train

Developed from Alstom's urban and suburban equipment solutions and enriched by customer feedback, the RER NG will guarantee the highest levels of availability, reliability and safety. Each train will be able to carry up to 1,860 passengers in a 7-car version. Several innovations will reduce energy consumption by 25% compared to previous generations of equipment. In particular, the RER NG has 8 motor bogies which provide better acceleration and deceleration performance (under regenerative braking) than previous generations, an undeniable advantage for operations.

The first trials have started on the national railway network in Île-de-France

The first trains delivered are currently enabling SNCF Voyageurs to carry out the first integration tests on line RER E. Tests on line RER D will start soon.

Alstom™ is a registered trademark of the Alstom Group.

1 Booked during Q4 of the 2022/23 fiscal year ending March 31st





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 12th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.

Its 12,500 or so employees in France have the know-how to serve French and international customers. Around 30,000 jobs are generated in France by its 4,500 French suppliers.

