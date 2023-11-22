ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins a 300 million euro contract to equip 2 RER lines in the Île-de-France region with the latest NExTEO signalling technology  

Alstom wins a 300 million euro contract to equip 2 RER lines in the Île-de-France region with the latest NExTEO signalling technology

This 12-year framework contract is one of the largest signalling contracts ever won in France

Alstom’s Urbalis signalling technology will help infrastructure managers and transport operators to improve the performance and punctuality of trains on the RER1 B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region.

22 November 2023 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has won a framework contract worth almost 300 million euro to develop and deploy the NExTEO signalling system on the RER B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region. This contract for a new train automation, control and supervision system confirms the confidence placed in Alstom by Île-de-France Mobilités, SNCF Réseau, SNCF Voyageurs and RATP.

The new NExTEO solution is a CBTC2 signalling solution that forms part of an overall strategy to modernise and optimise the infrastructure of these two Express Lines, with one main objective: to meet the ever-increasing ridership by ensuring greater reliability of train passages in the common tunnel between Gare du Nord and Châtelet-les-Halles stations.

NExTEO signalling technology will help to ensure a high level of performance in the densely populated central Paris area, while also making it possible to adapt to and manage the less densely populated areas on the suburban branches of the RER B and RER D lines, in the Île-de-France region. It also provides simultaneous control of the operating and interoperability rules that apply on the SNCF National Railway Network and on the extensive RATP urban network, particularly on the RER B line to the south.

"I am delighted with this new order, which demonstrates the confidence of our long-standing partners in the products developed by Alstom to improve the performance and throughput of RER lines B and D in response to the increase in passenger traffic. With this new contract, Alstom will equip a total of 350 trains and 100 kilometres of these 2 RER lines, which are among the busiest in the Île-de-France region,” said Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, President of Alstom France.

Market leader in digital solutions

Alstom is the world leader in the CBTC market, with its advanced and high-performance urban signalling solutions in service on 145 lines worldwide. In Europe, Alstom technology is already in use in Madrid, Milan, Lyon, Lausanne, Paris and Amsterdam, serving various types of lines and grades of automation; and is currently being installed on numerous other lines.

For the development and deployment of the new Urbalis solution on the RER B and RER D lines in the Île-de-France region, Alstom will leverage, among others, the expertise of three of its French sites :

Saint-Ouen and Aix-en-Provence, for system specifications, development of the solution, integration of the signalling system and its deployment on the Ile-de-France network, as well as technical expertise support;

Villeurbanne for on-board CBTC equipment and trackside signalling products, as well as network, cybersecurity and remote maintenance systems.

These three centres of expertise employ a total of more than 2,200 people with expertise in railway signalling.

Alstom™ and Urbalis™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

NExTEO is a protected trademark of the SNCF Group.

1 RER stands for ‘Réseau Express Régional d'Île-de-France’ (Île-de-France Regional Express Network)

2 Communications-Based Train Control





About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

Its 12,500 employees in France have the know-how to serve French and international customers. Around 30,000 jobs are generated in France by its 4,500 French suppliers.

