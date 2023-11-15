|
15.11.2023 07:34:00
ALSTOM SA: Availibility of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2023
Availibility of the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2023
15 November 2023 – Alstom announces today that the half-year financial report as at 30 September 2023 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers.
The half-year financial report is available on Alstom’s website www.alstom.com, in the "Finance/Regulated information” section.
|
