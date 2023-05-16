ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 15 May 2023

16 May 2023

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

forming the share capital as at 15 May 2023

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of

voting rights 15 May 2023 381,064,555 381,064,555









About Alstom



Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

