ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 16 February 2023


Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 16 February 2023

 

 

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REGULATED INFORMATION

 


Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of
voting rights
16 February 2023 376,217,232 376,217,232


 

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide attest to the company’s proven expertise in project management, innovation, design and technology. In 2022, the company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, World and Europe, for the 12th consecutive time. Headquartered in France and present in 70 countries, Alstom employs more than 74,000 people. The Group posted revenues of €15.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2022.  
Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

Coralie COLLET – Tel.: + 33 (1) 57 06 18 81
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

 

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

  		 

 

