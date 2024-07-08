|
08.07.2024 13:56:01
ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 8 July 2024
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares
forming the share capital as at 8 July 2024
Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares with a nominal value of €7
|Gross number of
voting rights
|8 July 2024
|461,509,585
|461,509,585
|
|About Alstom
|Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
|Contacts
|Press:
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com
Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Investor relations:
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.07.24
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Alstom von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Alstom-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Alstom von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|Zurückhaltung in Paris: CAC 40 gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|CAC 40 aktuell: CAC 40 präsentiert sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|CAC 40-Handel aktuell: So steht der CAC 40 am Mittwochmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.06.24
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman hebt Ziel für Alstom auf 15 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.mehr Analysen
|04.07.24
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.24
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Alstom Halten
|DZ BANK
|10.05.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.24
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.24
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Alstom Halten
|DZ BANK
|10.05.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.03.24
|Alstom Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.24
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.01.24
|Alstom Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.24
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.06.24
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.06.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.05.24
|Alstom Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.05.24
|Alstom Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|16,81
|3,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Frankreich-Wahl: Dow freundlich -- ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt mit grünen Vorzeichen. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Montag in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich zu Wochenbeginn auf rotem Terrain.