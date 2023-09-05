|
05.09.2023 17:30:00
ALSTOM SA: Results of the option to receive the 2022/23 dividend in shares
Results of the option to receive the 2022/23 dividend in shares
ALSTOM
Société Anonyme with share capital of € 2,672,986,855
Headquarters: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny
5 September 2023 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, held on July 11, 2023, offered the option for shareholders to receive the 2022/23 dividend of €0.25 gross per share in cash or in new shares of the Company. The share price for the new shares to be issued in payment of the 2022/23 dividend was set on July 11, 2023 at 23.75 euros. The terms of dividend payment have been detailed in the press release of July 11, 2023. The period to exercise the option ran from July 19 to September 1, 2023 included.
At the end of the option period, 60.60% of rights were exercised in favour of receiving the payment for the 2022/23 dividend in shares. As a result, 2,435,803 new shares will be issued, representing 0.64% of the Company’s share capital based on the share capital as of August 31, 2023.
The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on September 7, 2023. The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights and be fully assimilated with existing Alstom shares. The cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect to receive 2022/23 dividend in shares amounts to 37,613,272.75 € and the date for the payment in cash is set from September 7, 2023.
|
|About Alstom
|Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
|Contacts
|Press :
Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60
thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com
Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com
Investor Relations :
Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.09.23
|CAC 40-Titel Alstom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.08.23
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in Alstom angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.23
|Akkuzüge kommen in Fahrt - Einsatz von Leipzig nach Chemnitz ab 2024 (dpa-AFX)
|
18.08.23
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.08.23
|CAC 40-Titel Alstom-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
04.08.23
|CAC 40-Papier Alstom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Alstom-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
28.07.23
|CAC 40-Wert Alstom-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Alstom abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|Alstom-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Alstom verzeichnet mehr Bestellungen (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Alstom S.A.mehr Analysen
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.23
|Alstom Buy
|UBS AG
|12.07.23
|Alstom Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.08.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.05.23
|Alstom Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.05.23
|Alstom Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alstom S.A.
|24,82
|-0,40%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBelastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: US-Börsen schließen mit leichtem Minus -- ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.