Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.09.2023 17:30:00

ALSTOM SA: Results of the option to receive the 2022/23 dividend in shares

Results of the option to receive the 2022/23 dividend in shares

 

ALSTOM
Société Anonyme with share capital of € 2,672,986,855
Headquarters: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
389 058 447 R.C.S. Bobigny

5 September 2023 – The Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company, held on July 11, 2023, offered the option for shareholders to receive the 2022/23 dividend of €0.25 gross per share in cash or in new shares of the Company. The share price for the new shares to be issued in payment of the 2022/23 dividend was set on July 11, 2023 at 23.75 euros. The terms of dividend payment have been detailed in the press release of July 11, 2023. The period to exercise the option ran from July 19 to September 1,  2023 included.

At the end of the option period, 60.60% of rights were exercised in favour of receiving the payment for the 2022/23 dividend in shares. As a result, 2,435,803 new shares will be issued, representing 0.64% of the Company’s share capital based on the share capital as of August 31, 2023.

The settlement and delivery of the new shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on September 7, 2023. The new shares will carry immediate dividend rights and be fully assimilated with existing Alstom shares. The cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not elect to receive 2022/23 dividend in shares amounts to 37,613,272.75 € and the date for the payment in cash is set from September 7, 2023.

 

 		About Alstom

 		  
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 80,000 people from 175 nationalities, the company focusses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €16.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2023.

 

For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.

 		 
 
 Contacts

 

 		Press :

Thomas ANTOINE - Tel.: +33 (0) 6 11 47 28 60

thomas.antoine@alstomgroup.com

Samuel MILLER – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 65 47 40 14
samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor Relations :

 

Martin VAUJOUR – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com

 

Estelle MATURELL ANDINO – Tel.: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

 		 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alstom S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alstom S.A.mehr Analysen

17.08.23 Alstom Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.07.23 Alstom Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.07.23 Alstom Buy UBS AG
25.07.23 Alstom Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.07.23 Alstom Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alstom S.A. 24,82 -0,40% Alstom S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Belastende Konjunkturdaten aus China: US-Börsen schließen mit leichtem Minus -- ATX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag nach anfänglichen Verlusten freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex musste am zweiten Handelstag der Woche leichte Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht abwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Nachrichten