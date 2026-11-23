|
23.11.2026 10:24:13
Alstom Secures €1.2 Bln Transport Modernisation Contract In Western Europe
(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, ALSMY), a France-based rail transport equipment and services company, on Monday announced that it has secured a new contract worth approximately 1.2 billion euros from an undisclosed customer in Western Europe.
The order was booked in the third quarter of fiscal 2027.
The company said that the contract covers the modernisation of a transport system, along with its operation and maintenance for more than 10 years.
The company said that further details, including the customer's identity, will be disclosed at a later date.
On Friday, Alstom SA closed trading 5.84% lesser at EUR 8.38 on the Paris Stock Exchange.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErste Gegenbewegung läuft: ATX legt zu -- DAX trotzt globaler Tech-Skepsis -- Asien dämmt Verluste ein: Leichtes Plus in Shanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägt eine Erholung das Bild. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen verhalten höher.