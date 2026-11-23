(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (ALO.PA, ALSMY), a France-based rail transport equipment and services company, on Monday announced that it has secured a new contract worth approximately 1.2 billion euros from an undisclosed customer in Western Europe.

The order was booked in the third quarter of fiscal 2027.

The company said that the contract covers the modernisation of a transport system, along with its operation and maintenance for more than 10 years.

The company said that further details, including the customer's identity, will be disclosed at a later date.

On Friday, Alstom SA closed trading 5.84% lesser at EUR 8.38 on the Paris Stock Exchange.