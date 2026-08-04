04.08.2026 09:43:11

Alstom Secures €270 Mln Contract To Supply 25 Additional Trains In Australia

(RTTNews) - Alstom S.A. (ALO.PA, ALSMY), a sustainable mobility provider, on Tuesday said it has secured a contract worth 270 million euros from the Victorian Government in Australia to supply 25 additional X'Trapolis 2.0 trains.

The company said that the order was awarded through the exercise of an option under the initial contract awarded in 2021 and increases the total fleet under the program to 50 trains.

The six-car electric trains will be built at its facilities in Victoria and have a 60% local content requirement to support the state's rail manufacturing industry.

The first X'Trapolis 2.0 train entered passenger service in May 2026, with additional trains scheduled to enter service periodically to replace the legacy fleet.

Alstom is currently trading 0.33% higher at EUR 16.60 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juli 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.08.26 KW 31: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.08.26 Die Top 30 der bestbezahlten CEOs in den USA
02.08.26 Juli 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 31

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Gewinnen -- DAX verzeichnet neue Bestmarke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Dienstag erneut stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Dienstag mehrheitlich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen