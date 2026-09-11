|
11.09.2026 09:34:15
Alstom Signs Contracts With TransPennine Express For Supply, Maintenance Of Battery-electric Trains
(RTTNews) - Alstom (ALO.PA) has signed contracts worth 1.2 billion euros with TransPennine Express for the supply and long-term maintenance of a new fleet of battery-electric trains. The agreements combine a rolling stock contract worth approximately 930 million euros for 29 five-car battery-electric multiple units with maintenance contracts valued at around 230 million euros. The fleet will be delivered from 2032.
The order represents the first deployment of Alstom's Adessia Stream platform in the UK and will deliver Britain's first mainline battery-electric train fleet. The Adessia rolling stock order from TransPennine Express will support more than 350 highly skilled jobs in Derby and over 5,500 roles throughout Alstom's UK supply chain. Manufacturing is expected to begin in 2028.
Alstom shares are trading at 15.82 euros on Euronext Paris, up 2.06%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.