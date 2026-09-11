11.09.2026 09:34:15

Alstom Signs Contracts With TransPennine Express For Supply, Maintenance Of Battery-electric Trains

(RTTNews) - Alstom (ALO.PA) has signed contracts worth 1.2 billion euros with TransPennine Express for the supply and long-term maintenance of a new fleet of battery-electric trains. The agreements combine a rolling stock contract worth approximately 930 million euros for 29 five-car battery-electric multiple units with maintenance contracts valued at around 230 million euros. The fleet will be delivered from 2032.

The order represents the first deployment of Alstom's Adessia Stream platform in the UK and will deliver Britain's first mainline battery-electric train fleet. The Adessia rolling stock order from TransPennine Express will support more than 350 highly skilled jobs in Derby and over 5,500 roles throughout Alstom's UK supply chain. Manufacturing is expected to begin in 2028.

Alstom shares are trading at 15.82 euros on Euronext Paris, up 2.06%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen