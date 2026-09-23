Alstom Signs Up To €700 Mln Framework Deal With Northrail For Traxx Shunter Locomotives

(RTTNews) - Alstom SA (ALSMY, ALO.PA), a rail transport equipment manufacturer, on Wednesday announced a framework agreement with Northrail for the supply of up to 100 Traxx Shunter locomotives.

The first deliveries are scheduled for late 2029.

The firm order includes Traxx Shunter locomotives and 10 years of maintenance services, valued at just under 100 million euros.

The total value of the framework agreement may reach up to 700 million euros, including options for additional locomotives and up to 20 years of maintenance.

The locomotives will be designed and assembled at the company's Belfort facility in France.

The order marks the commercial launch of its new-generation Traxx Shunter locomotive platform.

The locomotives will be deployed in Germany and feature both pantograph and diesel propulsion.

On Tuesday, Alstom SA closed trading 2.11% at EUR 15.27 on the Paris Stock Exchange.